Loudoun County Woman Charged with More than 100 Counts of Animal Cruelty and Neglect

A Loudoun County woman is facing more than 100 charges of animal cruelty and neglect after Animal Control Officers found inadequate living conditions at a property south of Leesburg.

On Wednesday, December 14, Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) received custody of 96 chickens, two dogs, three rabbits, two geese, five ducks and four pot belly pigs from the property after the owner, Kaitlin L. Leger, 29, of Leesburg, agreed to transfer legal ownership of the animals.

On Tuesday, December 20, a warrant was issued for Leger’s arrest. Leger turned herself in to authorities Tuesday night and has been released on bond. She is scheduled to appear in Loudoun General District Court on January 25, 2017. Leger faces two dozen counts of cruelty to animals (a Class 1 misdemeanor), each of which carries a punishment of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine. She faces nearly 90 counts of inadequate care of animals (a Class 4 misdemeanor), each of which carries a fine of not more than $250.

Prior to receiving custody of the animals, Animal Control Officers conducted an extensive investigation on the property to ensure compliance with state and local laws for animal care. The LCAS action was triggered by a separate investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office of an unsecured residence. LCAS subsequently executed a general search warrant with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office.

LCAS took the animals to the Loudoun County Animal Shelter where they were assessed by staff and a licensed veterinarian, and provided with appropriate feed and shelter.

LCAS will continue to provide care for the animals until they have been cleared for adoption. Individuals who are interested in adopting any of the animals should call 703-777-0406 or e-mail animals@loudoun.gov to be placed on a notification list. Adopters do not need to live in Loudoun County. Updates will also be posted at www.loudoun.gov/animals.