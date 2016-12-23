Holiday Hours for the Town of Leesburg Facilities

No changes to trash and recycling collection schedules for Christmas or New Year’s Day holidays.

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, hours of operations will be adjusted at certain Town facilities.

Town offices will close at noon on Friday, December 23, 2016, and will be closed on the following days:

Monday, December 26

Tuesday, December 27

Monday, January 2, 2017

Town Hall will be open for public restrooms on Saturday, December 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ida Lee Park Recreation Center will be closed on Christmas Day, and will be open from noon to 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Thomas Balch Library will be closed Friday, December 23, through Tuesday, December 27, and Saturday, December 31, through Monday, January 2.

Because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays, there are no changes to trash and recycling collection schedules for the holidays.