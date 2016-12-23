Be Prepared for Winter Storms
With the likelihood of winter weather impacting our area, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reminds residents to take additional safety precautions for your home and personal safety. Some critical tips to remember during extreme winter weather include:
- Stay informed! Sign up for Alert Loudoun, www.loudoun.gov/alert and receive emergency information, news releases, traffic information, and more. Additional weather-related and safety info is available at www.loudoun.gov/winter or www.ready.gov.
- Make an Emergency Communications Plan. It’s important to know how you will contact one another in case of an emergency. Keep chargers on hand for phones and electronic devices.
- Be aware of current road conditions and plan accordingly. If travel is necessary; slow down; don’t travel alone; inform others of your schedule; stay on main roads and make an emergency kit for your vehicle.
- To prevent pipes from freezing, locate the faucet the greatest distance from your main water shut off valve and allow faucet to drip cold water slowly.
- Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep devices at least 20 feet from doors, windows, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
- Install carbon monoxide alarms in c
- Test all smoke alarms in your home monthly and change batteries if necessary. Smoke alarms should be installed in each bedroom or sleeping area and on every level of the home.
- Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them inspected and serviced annually.
- Use caution when disposing of fireplace ashes or flammable materials in or around your home. Fireplace ashes, cigarette butts, and grill/fire pit remnants should be placed outside in a closed metal container, a safe distance away from any structures.
- To avoid slips and falls in icy conditions, keep walkways clear and treated, wear proper foot gear with good traction and step slowly and carefully.
- Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow. If you do shovel snow, stretch before going outside, push snow instead of lifting when possible, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
- Make sure that pets and livestock are protected from the cold and that their sources of drinking water are not frozen. More information about emergency preparedness and animals is online at www.loudoun.gov/animals/preparedness.
entral locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide.
