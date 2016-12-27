Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

Signed into Law in Her First Term

Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected officials, and advocacy groups and have had hundreds of meetings throughout our District with constituents to find critical solutions to problems that affect us all. In total, I visited over six hundred local businesses, technology companies, schools, rotaries, charities, and many other different groups in Virginia’s Tenth District over the course of the last two years.”

The initiatives identified by Comstock include the following:

The House just cleared the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act, which included provisions from Comstock’s Research and Development Efficiency Act. Our region is home to a significant amount of research professionals and this legislation will limit redundant regulations to allow these researchers to focus on their jobs without being impeded by inefficiencies.

Recently, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which was just signed into law.

Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, which gave our troops the largest pay raise they have seen in six years. This bipartisan legislation contained two amendments advanced by Comstock.

Comstock worked for passage of the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Comstock has made it a priority to honor our veterans for their many sacrifices and improve their daily lives. One such piece of legislation is H.R. 203, the Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention for American Veterans Act.

Comstock has served as a member of the Bipartisan Taskforce to Combat the Heroin Epidemic, which helped in passage of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act. She also joined with local elected officials and regional representatives in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties to form a Heroin Operations Team that employs a comprehensive approach to battling this epidemic.

She voted for over $600 billion in tax relief to fuel our economy and our local businesses. The House passed the PATH Act, which makes the Research and Development Tax Credit permanent.

Her legislation, the INSPIRE Women Act, passed the House earlier this year. The purpose of the INSPIRE Women Act is to encourage young women to pursue skilled STEM careers. The Senate has not taken up this bill, but Comstock expressed hopes it will be passed by both chambers and signed into law in the 115th Congress.

During the past two summers, Comstock held annual 10th Congressional District Young Women Leadership programs. Over 800 young women participated and learned from successful entrepreneurs, businesswomen, scientists, and other women in a wide range of fields.

Congress passed the FAST Act, legislation that gives assurance to our state and local governments and advances our infrastructure solutions throughout the nation. Comstock was named as a conferee by Speaker Paul Ryan for the House-Senate negotiations and worked with colleagues across the aisle to include some of her proposals in this legislation, including Metro reforms, a five-year strategic plan for transportation R&D, and a major traffic congestion study. The FAST Act has been signed into law.

Comstock invites constituents to contact her Sterling office at 703-404-6903, or her Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-5136 to provide feedback or to ask questions.