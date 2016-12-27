New Leesburg Mayor and Town Council Members Sworn In

At the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center last night, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Council Members Ron Campbell, Tom Dunn and Ken Reid took their oaths of office. Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens administered the oath of office to Mayor Burk, Council Member Ron Campbell and Council Member Tom Dunn. General District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh administered the oath of office to Council Member Ken Reid.

Kelly Burk was sworn in for her first two-year term as Mayor of Leesburg. Mayor Burk served as Vice Mayor of the Council for 2016. She was elected to Council in the April 2012 special election and reelected in November 2014. She previously served on Town Council from 2004 to 2007. In November 2007, Kelly was elected to represent the Leesburg District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. She served on the Board from 2008 through 2011. A Leesburg resident since 1979, Kelly was a special education teacher with Loudoun County Public Schools until her retirement in 2014. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from George Washington University and a Master’s Degree in Middle School Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech.

Thomas S. Dunn, II, was sworn in for his third four-year term as a Leesburg Council Member, having been first elected to the Town Council in 2008. Council Member Dunn served on the Leesburg Planning Commission and the Leesburg Economic Development Commission prior to his election to the Council. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies from Mary Washington College, which is today the University of Mary Washington, in Fredericksburg.

Ron Campbell was sworn in for his first four-year term as a Leesburg Council Member. Council Member-elect Campbell currently serves on the Leesburg Environmental Advisory Commission. A fifteen-year resident of Leesburg, he is the owner of College Business Concepts, LLC, a business development consulting company. Ron holds a Bachelor’s Degree in American Studies from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, and a Master’s Degree in Counseling, Human Services and Guidance from Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey.

Kenneth “Ken” Reid was sworn in for his third non-consecutive four-year term as Leesburg Council Member. He was first elected in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. In November 2011, he was elected the Leesburg District representative to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. He served on the Board from 2012 through 2015. By profession, Ken is the owner of Washington Information Source Co., a small publishing and book/DVD distribution business located in Leesburg. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Rutgers University and a Master’s Degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Ken and his wife, Dr. Lynn Reid, Ph.D., have been residents of Leesburg since 2002 and are the parents of twins, James and Lara, who are now college juniors. Ken is a member of CHABAD Synagogue in Herndon.

Mayor Burk stated, “I am very excited to begin my term as Leesburg Mayor. I look forward to working with the new Council and the public to continue to make Leesburg a dynamic, vibrant place to live, work, and play.” Mayor Burk and Council Members Campbell, Dunn and Reid will take office on January 1, 2017.