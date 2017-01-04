Home » Behind the Scenes »Lifestyle »Uncategorized » Currently Reading:

Music With a Cause – Brian Ganz

January 4, 2017 by Kecia Brown filed under Behind the Scenes, Lifestyle, Uncategorized No Comments
Brian Ganz and CHOPIN! Music with a Cause Sunday concerts at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Purcellville continues with a concert to benefit the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter. The concert will feature internationally renowned pianist and award-winning Chopin specialist Brian Ganz in a recital of works from the Romantic composer’s youth, including nocturnes, polonaises, mazurkas, etudes and a rarely heard set of variations on the charming German air, “Der Schweizerbub.” In a demonstration he likens to “musical gardening,” Mr. Ganz will play works containing “seeds of genius,” composed when Chopin was as young as 11 years old, and follow them with works in the same genres written shortly after the composer reached the bloom of artistic maturity. Tickets are $15 at the door; seniors $12; ages 17 and under admitted free. Tickets available on Eventbrite at http://tinyurl.com/hssrp4q.  For more information visit www.standrew-pres.org or call 540-338-4332 during business hours.

