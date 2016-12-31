Three Suspects in Custody in Connection with Armed Robbery at Bridge End Centre near Lovettsville

Three suspects are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the December 28 armed robbery at the Bridge End Centre gas station near Lovettsville.

Michael A. Rives, 38, of Maryland is facing charges in Loudoun County for robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Two other suspects, William L. Russ, 47, and Elizabeth D. Hawbaker, 27, are facing charges for conspiracy to commit robbery. All three suspects are from Maryland.

All three suspects were apprehended in Maryland on December 29 and are being held pending extradition to Virginia.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when Rives entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (MD), the City of Frederick Police Department (MD), and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (MD) during the course of the investigation.