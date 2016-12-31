Remembering Ila Nell Kinser

Ila Nell Kinser, age 92, of Berryville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Winchester Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1924 in Lee County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Flora Roberts.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Dudley W. Kinser, Sr., her two sisters, her brother, one granddaughter and one daughter in law.

Ila Nell is survived by her daughter Flora Focer of Millwood, VA, son Warren Kinser of Slanesville, WV, son Jim (Karen) Kinser of Locust Grove, VA, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Potomac Baptist Church.

The family received friends on Thursday, December 29 and a celebration of life was held at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund for the Church of New Beginnings in Berryville.