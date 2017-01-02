Concrete Deliveries Along Old Ox Road Planned for January 3 through 6

The following construction deliveries are scheduled for January 3 (Tuesday) through January 6 (Friday) in support of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Rail Yard and Maintenance Facility project. The construction deliveries will be made to the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project Rail Yard and Maintenance Facility along U.S. Route 606 (Old Ox Road) and Mercure Circle as detailed below:

WHAT: Concrete delivery (5-6 trucks) for installation at the Service and Inspection Building Footings (approximately 50 cubic yards).

WHEN: Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

HOW: Trucks will travel from the Titan batch plant along Old Ox Rd/Rt. 606 to the project site.

WHAT: Concrete delivery (30-35 trucks) for installation at the Service and Inspection Building Wheel Truing Pit Upper Slab (approximately 300 cubic yards). This will include a 47 Meter Pump Truck.

WHEN: Thursday and Friday from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.

HOW: Trucks will travel from the Titan batch plant along Old Ox Rd/Rt. 606 to the project site.

WHAT: Structural Steel Delivery (7-8 Trucks) for installation in the Service and Inspection Building.

WHEN: Tuesday between the hours of 6:00 and 9:00 a.m.

HOW: Trucks will be coming from Tennessee, traveling North on Old Ox Rd/Rt. 606 from US 50.