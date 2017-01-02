Public Information Session on Leesburg Floodplain Overlay District Planned

The Town of Leesburg will hold a public information session regarding the proposed Floodplain Overlay District on Tuesday, January 17, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the lower level banquet hall of the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center (60 Ida Lee Drive).

During the meeting, town staff will provide an overview of the proposed Zoning Ordinance amendments establishing the Floodplain Overlay District and answer questions. Property owners within the proposed district will receive a letter from the Town providing detailed information regarding the proposed amendments and legislative review process. Property owners in the proposed district are encouraged to attend this meeting. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

The primary purpose of the proposed Floodplain Overlay District is to protect life and property from flooding, consistent with federally-mandated requirements for Town participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. Federally-backed flood insurance is available to homeowners, renters, and business owners located in communities that participate in this program. Establishment of the proposed Floodplain Overlay District will bring the Town in conformance with the updated Floodplain Insurance Rate Map and Flood Insurance Study for Loudoun County as prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency with an effective date of February 17.

Affected properties will be subject to the requirements and use limitations of the proposed overlay district in addition to the existing requirements and use limitations of their base zoning district which will not change. The proposed amendments apply to properties in general proximity to any stream draining an area of 100 acres or more and subject to recurring flooding.

Following the public information session, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Floodplain Overlay District at their regular meeting on Thursday, January 19. The Planning Commission meets in Council Chamber on the second floor of the Leesburg Town Hall (25 West Market Street). Planning Commission meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. The Town Council’s public hearing on the proposed district is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14.

For more information, visit the Town website at www.leesburgva.gov/floodplain, or contact Irish Grandfield, Senior Planner at igrandfield@leesburgva.gov or 703-771-2765.