Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of December 23, 2016

12/23/2016 – 03:56 p.m. 200 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Shoplifting

A business reported a theft from the business. A possible suspect has been identified and the incident is under investigation.

12/23/2016 – 07:03 p.m. 100 Blk. W. Main St. DWI

John Amos, a 68 year old male of Purcellville, was arrested for DWI. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.

12/23/2016 – 07:24 p.m. 300 Blk. Old Dominion Ln. Crisis Intervention Call

Police were called to the scene for an individual that was highly intoxicated and was threatening suicide. The person was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility to be evaluated and then transported to a mental health facility.

12/24/2016 – 4:59 p.m. 400 Blk. Mohawk Ct. Theft from Motor Vehicle

A citizen called police advising that someone had broken into their vehicle and were detaining the suspect. The person was placed under arrest and was charged with vehicle tampering, larceny, and being drunk in public. Robert Hilldrup, a 25 year old male of Hamilton, was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held on bond.

12/26/2016 – 1:39 a.m. 500 Blk. Gentlewood Square Domestic Violence

Police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute. It was determined that a physical altercation had occurred between the two parties but no primary aggressor could be established. No one was injured and both parties agreed to desist for the morning and to have no contact with each other.

12/26/2016 – 8:40 p.m. 800 Blk. Wintergreen Dr. Domestic Dispute

Argument between husband and wife over child custody issues. No assaults took place and both parties were able to temporarily mediate the situation with police assistance.

12/27/2016 – 5:03 p.m. 200 Blk. E. King James St. Larceny

A citizen reported theft from his property. The incident is under investigation.

12/28/2016 – 02:50 a.m. 36000 Allder School Rd. Vehicle Tampering

School Security contacted police and advised that several parked school buses at Woodgrove High School had been tampered with. There was no permanent damage to the buses and extra patrol after hours was requested.

12/28/2016 – 11:08 a.m. 600 Blk. Greysands Ln. Domestic Dispute

Police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. The wife had locked herself in a bedroom and called 911. On police arrival, the situation had calmed down and no assaults had taken place.

12/28/2016 – 06:39 p.m. Rt #287 @ Hirst Rd. Drunk in Public

Michael Cross, a 28 year old male of Ashburn, and Sarah Auringer, a 24 year old female of Ashburn, were arrested for being drunk in public. They were transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.

12/28/2016 – 10:41 p.m. 500 Blk. Canterbury Circle Disorderly Conduct

The complainant reported that an acquaintance of his son had showed up at his residence and was acting disorderly. On police arrival, the person had already left the scene. The person was located a short time later and gave a conflicting story as to what the complainant had reported. The complainant was advised what procedures to follow to trespass the individual from returning in the future.