Lane and Ramp Closures for the Week of January 1

Phase 2 Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project crews are continuing road widening, lane shifting, utility work, excavation and other construction activities for the Metrorail Silver Line. Lane, shoulder, road and ramp closures will occur along the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport Access Highway, Dulles Greenway and airport roads during the week of January 1.

On or about Tuesday, January 3, through Saturday, January 7, Copilot Way will be closed at night from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Garage Shuttle Buses will be diverted around the work area as needed. All other vehicles will access Garage 1 via the main entrance located on Aviation Drive. Access to Garage 2 will follow Aviation Drive to Cargo Drive to the entrances located on Copilot Way and Cargo Drive.

Drivers are asked to use caution, remain attentive to all signage, barricades and speed limits, and obey all police and flagger instructions.

See below for more detailed information. All work is weather permitting.

Dulles Toll Road (DTR) East

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 1.3 to 3.3 (from 1/10 mile past the Route 28 overpass to 1/10 mile before the Monroe Street overpass)

Why: Road work

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 3.3 to 5.2 (from 1/10 mile before the Monroe Street overpass to the Reston Parkway overpass)

Why: Civil work

Dulles Toll Road West

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 5.7 to 3.3 (from 5/10 mile before the Reston Parkway overpass to 1/10 mile past the Monroe Street overpass)

Why: Civil work

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 3.5 to 1.5 (from 1/10 mile before the Monroe/Van Buren Street overpass to 3/10 mile before the Route 28 overpass)

Why: Road work

Dulles International Airport Access Highway (DIAAH) East

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Full closure begins at 10:00 p.m.; follow detour. Road reopens at 5:00 a.m.

Where: From Saarinen Circle to mile marker 0.4 (near the Rudder Road overpass)

Why: Installation of a concrete span across the eastbound DIAAH

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 0.0 to 3.0 (from Saarinen Circle to 4/10 mile past the Centreville Road bridge)

Why: Construction entrance acceleration/deceleration lane

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 3.3 to 5.4 (from 1/10 mile before the Monroe Street overpass to 2/10 mile past the Reston Parkway overpass)

Why: Construction entrance acceleration/deceleration lane

Dulles International Airport Access Highway West

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 5.7 to 3.3 (from 5/10 mile before the Reston Parkway overpass to 1/10 mile past the Monroe Street overpass)

Why: Civil work

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 3.0 to 0.3 (from 4/10 mile past the Monroe Street overpass to 2/10 mile past the Rudder Road overpass)

Why: Civil work

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 0.3 to 200 feet past the ramp to Copilot Way, including ramps in the vicinity (from 2/10 mile past the Rudder Road overpass to Saarinen Circle past Garage 1)

Why: Construction entrance acceleration/deceleration lane

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Two right lanes closed

Where: From mile marker 0.3 to Saarinen Circle (from 2/10 mile past the Rudder Road overpass to Saarinen Circle near Garage 1)

Why: Aerial guideway construction

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Full closure

Where: From mile marker 0.3 to Saarinen Circle (from 2/10 mile past the Rudder Road overpass to Saarinen Circle near Garage 1), traffic will be diverted around work area.

Why: Installation of a concrete span across the westbound DIAAH.

Air Freight Lane North

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

What: Flagging operation

Where: From Package Court to 2/10 mile south of Package Court. Cargo 5 bays will be accessible with flagger assistance.

Why: Aerial guideway construction

Aviation Drive East and West/Cargo Drive North and South

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Two lanes and turn lane closed, alternating northbound and southbound

Where: From 300 feet west of Autopilot Drive to 300 feet south of Cargo Drive (along the transition from westbound Aviation Drive to southbound Cargo Drive)

Why: Duct bank and aerial guideway work

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: Alternating single right and left lane closures

Where: From 300 feet west of Autopilot Drive to 300 feet south of Cargo Drive (along the transition from westbound Aviation Drive to southbound Cargo Drive)

Why: Duct bank work

Copilot Way

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

What: Full closure

Where: Copilot Way closed.

Detour: Access to Garage 1: Main entrance located on Aviation Drive. Access to Garage 2: Aviation Drive to Cargo Drive to entrances located on Copilot Way and Cargo Drive. Garage Shuttle Buses will be diverted around the work area as needed.

Why: Aerial guideway construction

Rudder Road West

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures

Where: From Autopilot Drive to CRC yard entrance

Why: Duct bank work

Dulles Greenway East

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: Between mile marker 7.6 and 14.0 (from Broadlands Boulevard to the end of the ramp to the eastbound Dulles Toll Road), short lane closures of varying lengths will occur

Why: Road work

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

What: Two right lanes closed OR two left lanes closed

Where: From mile marker 11.0 to 12.0 (from the Old Ox Road overpass to 4/10 mile before the mainline toll plaza)

Why: Installation of a concrete span across the eastbound Dulles Greenway

Dulles Greenway West

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, noon to 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Friday, Jan. 6, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 6 a.m. to midnight

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: Between mile marker 12.2 and 7.6 (from 2/10 mile after the mainline toll plaza to Broadlands Boulevard), short lane closures of varying lengths will occur

Why: Road work

A 24/7 emergency hotline is available for Phase 2 Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project construction-related issues: 844-385-7245. For general project information: www.dullesmetro.com or 703-572-0506.