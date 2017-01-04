An Estate To Celebrate a New Year

Address: 17230 Twin Maple Lane, Leesburg

Bedrooms: Four bedrooms

Bathrooms: Four full and two half baths

Acreage: 30 acres

List Price: $2.3 million

Agent: Sam Rees, On the Market Loudoun

Phone: 703-372-9141

By Hannah Hager

Cast off any notion of the New Year requiring a “new you.” Instead, shed the skin of 2016 and jumpstart 2017 by taking on a new Big Spring Farm estate situated in the outskirts of Leesburg. This exquisite residence, sitting on 30 acres of land with views of the Potomac River, was custom-designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, which is all a family could ask for this time of year.

Elegance greets you in the two-story foyer with heart pine floors and a winding banister staircase. The dining room, with extra deep tray ceilings and a butler’s pantry, is off to one side. Adjacent is the family room with a wood-burning fireplace meant to warm the expansive space with vaulted ceilings and exposed beam accents. In the event that you’ll need more room to entertain or steal off for a private conversation, make a stop at the main-level wet bar while en route to the study boasting built-in bookcases.

The family will surely find itself gathered the most in the chef’s kitchen. It’s built to be worn-in thanks to its expansive granite countertop workstations, a large center island with cooktop stove and endless amounts of cabinet space. In the morning, take your coffee in the breakfast nook lined with bay windows. In the evening, enjoy your aperitif in front of the wood-burning fireplace in the kitchen’s keeping area.

Alas, when it’s time to truly retire you will find the bliss you’re looking for in the master suite. It’s designed for comfort and light thanks to a multitude of windows and a tray ceiling. The best treat for the heads of the household, however, is the two private bathrooms and spacious walk-through shower. The bathrooms on the upper level are just as roomy and boast their own en-suite bathrooms.

Once the winter months fade into spring and warm weather returns, you’ll be itching to enjoy the views of your estate from the flagstone patio and garden with its tightly trimmed hedges. So, the time is now to grab this estate and settle in for a sweet 2017.

