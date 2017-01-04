WHS Varsity Gymnastics Takes First Place in Season Opener



The Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics squad outscored teams from Loudoun Valley, Riverside, Park View and Forest Park high schools to take first place at its season opener at LVHS on Wednesday, December 7. Woodgrove sophomore River Stone also won first place in the individual all-around.

Stone finished second place on vault and beam, third on floor, and fifth on bars. Senior Sarah Snare placed third on both bars and vault. Their scores, plus those of their teammates, propelled the WHS team to the victory.

The team also competed on Saturday, December 10, at the Flip for a Cure Invitational at Patriot High School in Nokesville. The girls placed fifth as a team; Snare placed fifth on vault and Stone placed third on bars, tied for third on floor and placed fourth all-around.

Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics took second place in a six-team meet at Park View High School on Tuesday night, December 13. The Wolverines finished just 1.875 points behind Freedom High School, which won the Virginia High School League 5A state championship in 2016, and bested teams from Park View, John Champe, Rock Ridge and Briar Woods.

Woodgrove sophomore River Stone won the individual all-around with first place finishes on vault, bars and beam, and a second place on floor. Freshman Erin Keane finished sixth on beam and fourth on floor, and sophomore Erin Ramsey placed sixth on vault.

Woodgrove Gymnastics took second place behind Freedom High School in a five-team meet on Wednesday, December 21, at Freedom HS. The Wolverines outscored teams from Heritage, Loudoun County and Park View High Schools.

In the individual competition, Woodgrove gymnast River Stone, a sophomore, placed first on bars, second on vault, third on beam, fourth on floor and second all-around. Sophomore Dani Kimbrough placed sixth on vault and bars and third all-around. Freshman Erin Keane placed four on beam, sixth on floor and fourth all-around. Freshman Jodi Snare placed fourth on vault, fifth on bars and fifth all-around.

The Wolverines will host Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley at Woodgrove on January 5.