Crooked Run Is in It for Nature

New Conservation Easement Protects 41 Additional Acres

In the United States, land conservation is about both personal choice and the public good. From a fiscal point of view, conservation returns between $4 and $10 for every dollar invested – creating recreational opportunities, controlling flooding, enhancing air and drinking water quality, conserving income-generating wildlife habitat and farmland, and forming the economic basis for industries such as tourism and fisheries.



People don’t often look at conservation easements – the legal vehicles that set land aside for conservation – as money-makers. But long-time farmers Sam and Uta Brown, the owners of Purcellville’s 96+-acre Crooked Run Orchard, do. And in late 2016, the Browns put their money where their mouth is, adding 41 acres to the conservation lands that make up their farm – protecting the entire 96 acres in perpetuity.

Virginia has some 46,000 farms. The average farmer is almost 60 years old. The average farm size is approximately 179 acres. And, over 90 percent of farms are operated by individuals or families. According to the State Department of Agriculture, farming is Virginia’s biggest industry, “with nothing else a close second.”

Farming is a popular occupation, but it’s also hard. In the last 50 years, the state has lost somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 percent of its farmland; down from 13.5 million acres in 1960 to 8.3 million acres in 2012. But, farmers are a tough breed; and that toughness has produced generations of farmers like the Browns, determined to protect their land.

As an agricultural property, Crooked Run Orchard is, in fact, among the rarest of the rare, as are 19 other farms in Loudoun County – including Oakland Green in Lincoln. Crooked Run, is a Virginia Century Farm.

To qualify as a Century Farm, an applicant’s farm must meet extremely strict criteria – a rare mixture of historical significance and personal family history. First, the farm must have been owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years. Second, the farm must be lived on, or actually farmed by, a descendant of the original owner. And third, the farm must gross more than $2,500 annually. Crooked Run Orchard has been in Sam Brown’s family for more than 250 years, since Sam Brown’s ancestor, Mahlon Kirkbride, purchased it from Lord Fairfax in 1741, making it an economic and cultural jewel for the Purcellville community.

Uta Brown remembers a time when crawfish – a form of aquatic life sensitive to water quality – flourished in their creek. Pollution from the town has reduced the ability of these crustaceans to survive. But, that has not stopped the Browns from trying to build as positive a legacy as the farm can offer to future generations.

Said Uta Brown, “I want to leave something behind that protects all living things. This land will never be developed. It will be farmed, or it be allowed to go back to nature. It will do the things that open land, managed correctly, does naturally – help clean the air, help clean the water, and provide for wildlife. Students and interns will be able to come here for a hands-on experience – study entomology, maybe, or fruit diseases. I feel like we owe it to the people who want to do good by Purcellville and Loudoun County.” “Humans have a tendency to take everything they see,” continued Uta. “When you own land, you have to know when to say no.” And, that is how many town residents see things. Says farm customer Meagan Hawkins: “Crooked Run has been a special place for our family since we moved next door seven years ago. Buying local is so important to our family, as is teaching our children how critical it is to protect the environment. Being able to bring our children to a family-run farm, within walking distance from our home, and hand pick the produce that will become our meals, is an invaluable opportunity for them. So thrilled to know that Crooked Run will be here for our family, and countless others, for years to come.”