Home » Government »News »Our Towns » Currently Reading:

Leesburg Town Council To Consider Four Candidates For Interim Appointment To Vacant Council Seat

January 4, 2017 by Blue Ridge Leader filed under Government, News, Our Towns No Comments
Leesburg

At their special organizational meeting, Monday, Jan. 9, the Leesburg Town Council will hear presentations from four candidates vying for appointment to fill Mayor Kelly Burk’s vacated council seat. The four candidates are Jed Babbin, Hugh Forsythe, Rusty Foster and Gwen Pangle.

The four candidates were selected from among 12 applicants who submitted letters of interest and professional resumes to the Clerk of Council. The mayor and council members individually reviewed the applications and each provided the Clerk with their top three candidates in ranked order. The aggregated results yielded four top candidates, as there was a tie for third.

Following the candidates’ presentations on Jan. 9, the Council is expected to deliberate and may vote to appoint one of the candidates to fill the vacant council seat until a special election is held. At the same meeting, the Council also expected to discuss, and may decide on, the date of the special election which may be held in the spring of 2017 or on the date of the next general election, Nov. 8, 2017.

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.





XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


 

 

 

 

 

 

Columns

The Grim Reaper and the Great Barrier

grimreaper

(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]

Pearl Harbor

flag

By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …

Early Returns: How U.S. Markets Reacted to the Presidential Election

Smith0035

On November 8, 2016, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump won a closely contested election for president of the United States. Late on election night, when it became evident that Trump was likely to win, despite consistently trailing in the polls, …

America: Worthy of Our Trust

moore-sobelnewmug

By Samuel Moore-Sobel My friend and I sit in a bar near our office. He is upset, bags under his eyes due to lack of sleep. Thursday, our weekly night to meet is usually a happy hour filled with intellectual …

South Riding

South Riding

I should have known that this one would take me far from my contemplative, Zen-inspired comfort zone; after I’d traversed more construction projects than I wanted to tally, competed with hurried, coffee-driven commuters with no time for mere existence, and …

Support Group Help Needed

drmikenewpic

Dr. Mike, My son was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago, and his pediatrician at that time recommended we try a social skills group for his “immaturity” and “impulsivity.” We did that, and our experience was horrible. The kids in …

The State of Corals

Figure 3 close up view of healthy coral polyps. [9]

(Presented to the Board of Supervisors December 6, 2016) “Events as severe as the 1998 event, the worst on record, are likely to become commonplace within 20 years.” – Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, 1999 [4] Tony Noerpel

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

Calendar

January 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
December 26, 2016 December 27, 2016 December 28, 2016 December 29, 2016 December 30, 2016 December 31, 2016

Family New Year’s Eve Celebration

 January 1, 2017

New Year's Day Musikabend

Restore & Renew
January 2, 2017 January 3, 2017 January 4, 2017 January 5, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 6, 2017 January 7, 2017

Core Purpose, Core Practice Yoga

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 January 8, 2017
January 9, 2017

AUDITIONS - SEUSSICAL

 January 10, 2017 January 11, 2017

Beale Street Puppets: Dig Those Dinosaurs

 January 12, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 13, 2017 January 14, 2017

THE IMMORTALS

 January 15, 2017

Come Paint with Us at Breaux Vineyards
January 16, 2017 January 17, 2017 January 18, 2017

Virginia Opera: Deep River- The Marion Anderson Story

 January 19, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 20, 2017

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

 January 21, 2017

DANNY KNICELY CONCERT

 January 22, 2017
January 23, 2017 January 24, 2017 January 25, 2017 January 26, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 27, 2017 January 28, 2017 January 29, 2017
January 30, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 1, 2017 February 2, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 3, 2017 February 4, 2017

CHINESE NEW YEAR EVENT

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 February 5, 2017
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

Steady and NoBull

Lifestyle

Architect Kevin Ruedisueli – Preserving Loudoun’s Sense of Place

4 Jan 2017

Kevin Ruedisueli

“A Sense of Place” is the term people use to express a special kind of endurance that certain towns, villages, and properties exhibit, despite the visible change in and around them. That old barn on the outskirts of town is gone, but the antique mart that took its place has a familiar feel to it. There are a few more …

(Be the first to comment)

An Estate To Celebrate a New Year

4 Jan 2017

realestate

Address: 17230 Twin Maple Lane, Leesburg Bedrooms: Four bedrooms Bathrooms: Four full and two half baths Acreage: 30 acres List Price: $2.3 million Agent: Sam Rees, On the Market Loudoun Phone: 703-372-9141

(Be the first to comment)

Remembering Ila Nell Kinser

31 Dec 2016

blueridge2

Ila Nell Kinser, age 92, of Berryville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Winchester Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1924 in Lee County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Flora Roberts. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dudley W. Kinser, Sr., her two sisters, her brother, …

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Grief and Greed

blueridge2

By Matthew Parse What would drive a single individual to cause so much emotional stress and financial burden on hundreds, if not, thousands of families? What would drive the Town …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

blueridge2.jpg

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

blueridge2.jpg

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

Vote No To the Minor Special Exception

catesbyproposal

We are a group of Loudoun County citizens who will be adversely affected if the board grants a special exception for the Catesby Farm property at your upcoming meeting. You …

It’s Our Right

catesbyproposal

On December 6, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a “Minor Special Exception” proposal we submitted earlier this year concerning our Catesby Farm property. Unfortunately, our limited …

View From the Ridge

Broken Promises, Hidden by a Six-Foot Berm

blueridge2

By Andrea Gaines On August 9, 1825 at the age of 69, French military officer the Marquis de Lafayette was honored in Leesburg by former President James Monroe. The French-born …

Around Virginia

Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

barbaracomstock

Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …

(Be the first to comment)

Man Killed Walking To Gas Station on I-95

police_tape

Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …

(Be the first to comment)

Warner Introduces Bill To Help Wells Fargo Victims Get Their Day in Court

blueridge2

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation to give Wells Fargo customers who were victims of a fraudulent account scheme their day in court. The bank was involved in a scandal this year after it was revealed that Wells Fargo employees secretly …

(Be the first to comment)

Sports

WHS Varsity Gymnastics Takes First Place in Season Opener

4 Jan 2017

The Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics squad outscored teams from Loudoun Valley, Riverside, Park View and Forest Park high schools to take first place at its season opener at LVHS on Wednesday, December 7. Woodgrove sophomore River Stone also won first place in the individual all-around.

(Be the first to comment)

WHS Varsity Gymnastics Takes First Place in Season Opener

12 Dec 2016

gymnastics woodgrove

The Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics squad outscored teams from Loudoun Valley, Riverside, Park View and Forest Park high schools to take first place at its season opener at LVHS on Wednesday, December 7. Woodgrove sophomore River Stone also won first place in the individual all-around. Stone finished second place …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009