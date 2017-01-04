Leesburg Town Council To Consider Four Candidates For Interim Appointment To Vacant Council Seat

At their special organizational meeting, Monday, Jan. 9, the Leesburg Town Council will hear presentations from four candidates vying for appointment to fill Mayor Kelly Burk’s vacated council seat. The four candidates are Jed Babbin, Hugh Forsythe, Rusty Foster and Gwen Pangle.

The four candidates were selected from among 12 applicants who submitted letters of interest and professional resumes to the Clerk of Council. The mayor and council members individually reviewed the applications and each provided the Clerk with their top three candidates in ranked order. The aggregated results yielded four top candidates, as there was a tie for third.

Following the candidates’ presentations on Jan. 9, the Council is expected to deliberate and may vote to appoint one of the candidates to fill the vacant council seat until a special election is held. At the same meeting, the Council also expected to discuss, and may decide on, the date of the special election which may be held in the spring of 2017 or on the date of the next general election, Nov. 8, 2017.