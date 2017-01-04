Home » News »Our Towns » Currently Reading:

New Purcellville Town Council Examines Utility Rates

January 4, 2017 by Valerie Cury filed under News, Our Towns No Comments
town of purcellville sign

The Town’s consultant, Municipal & Financial Services Group, will appear before Council in January, to respond to Council’s questions on ways to lower utility rates.

At an October 17 Town Council meeting to review and discuss options, Purcellville Town Manager Rob Lohr talked about availability fees from more growth as a way to defray the rising cost of Town utility rates.

Council Member Nedim Ogelman reacted to Lohr’s statement, saying that using more tap fees or building more residential units to get out of the infrastructure trap does not make sense. Services and their costs become more complex as the community grows, said Ogelman.

Ogelman challenged the notion that growing the Town would drop utility rates, and the Town’s consultant agreed. Said Ogelman, “I am also hearing that you have to keep on adding more lines, and that to me feels like a contradiction. If you just keep on getting more people to move in, then there is not some magic line that says the unit costs will go down. So, this whole idea that if we have more tap fees or we build more units, that we are going to get ourselves out of this infrastructure trap – that doesn’t make sense to me.”

Eric Callochia with The Municipal & Financial Services Group, the Town’s consultant on utility rates then said, “You are absolutely correct.”

Continued Ogelman, “And something that is being said quite a bit, ‘Well if we just develop a bit more … that is something that will drop the rates …’ this is not that economy of scale situation where the unit cost will go down.”

Council Member Ryan Cool said, “I am hearing the whole argument which is what I have been hearing for years: That we can just keep building our way out of debt, which is complete nonsense. What level have you hit capacity where you have to completely build again?” Cool continued, “You have to look at things holistically; you just don’t build a hundred homes, and your day is solved. You just brought on $30 million debt, and you have a bigger problem than you had when you started.”

“I have been in the Town for 10 years,” said Mayor Kwasi Fraser, “and I feel like I am that frog in the water – and you keep increasing the heat. But now it’s getting to a boiling point, and our citizens are asking us, ‘When are you going to give us relief?’ He said, “If we keep telling the citizens that OK, we’ll keep on increasing the rate slowly, slowly, and one time you are going to boil.” Fraser said that the Town needs to start looking at alternate ways to “put revenue into the utility fund.”

Council Member Karen Jimmerson noted that incomes have not gone up for the last decade, and they are just starting to inch up. “If our utility rates grow faster than people’s incomes – we’ve got a disparity, because that is going to hurt people being able to shop at the stores, and do other things that cause us to get tax revenue.”

Mayfair will bring in $12 million over the five years of buildout, pointed out Council Member Kelli Grim. “Obviously, rates have to pay for what we already have. Plus, we are putting money in reserves for maintenance, repairs, etc. So, when Mayfair comes online at $12 million – we have $5 or $6 million of improvements to make…. The question is, What does it cost to put in new capacity?” Lohr then assured Council that the Town has the capacity for Mayfair.

The consultant said, “One of the things you have to keep an eye on, people seize on any reason they can to complain about this, and I do, too. But your water bill and your sewer bill, as a percentage of household income or household expenses, is miniscule. We don’t do a good job of educating people. Look at what a gallon of water costs at the store, or the price to have your septic pumped. How do you measure affordability?”

Cool said that residents want to “see a little out-of-the-box thinking.” He said that the Town has to come up with new and innovative options. “What are other people doing?’’ he asked. “How can we think outside the box?”

Mayor Fraser said he was thinking of using a portion of the meals tax to pay down the utility debt. “At the end of the day, once we start lowering this debt that we have, we can then pass some of that to consumers by lower rates.” The consultant responded, “You can do that if you want – the only challenge with that is that the meals tax is less reliable – less predictable – and you will have more fluctuations in your cash flow, which could affect credit ratings.”

However, our research shows the meals tax revenue has consistently increased by approximately 18 percent for the last six years. The Town has exceeded its meals tax revenue projection by $180,000 annually for the last two years.

“The goal is to simplify rates, define what is fair,” said Cool. He suggested looking into monthly billing, paying online, and reading the meters remotely. “There is a $10,000 software to do this, versus driving all over Town doing it, and buying a $50,000 vehicle.”

Grim concluded saying, “I want to see many options, not [just] the option that says the rate will go up three and six percent every year, no matter what you do.”

One Active Annexation ?Request for the Town
The Town of Purcellville has one active annexation request. The 131.29-acre Warner Brook property, which is in the County and is zoned JLMA 3 (Joint Land Management Area – one house per three acres), is located at 17100 Purcellville Road (Rt. 611), north of the Rt. 7 Bypass, east of Purcellville Road, and west of Carmichael Place.
The annexation request calls for the following:

Commercial on 11 acres – 70,000 sq.ft.
Residential on 65 acres – 160 units
Light Industrial on 24 acres – 313,000 sq.ft.
Indoor and Outdoor Recreation on 31 acres – 130,000 sq.ft. (with the Outdoor Recreation changing to MC – Mixed Use Commercial when the market demands).

This proposal would add an average of 7,665 daily trips. The property owners had a design charrette November 21, 2014, and invited County Supervisors, County planning commissioners, County development staff, Purcellville Council Members, Town planning staff, adjoining property owners, community youth league leaders, and development professionals. The charrette was facilitated by Bowman Consulting and DBI Architects.

There are other property owners interested in annexation with the expectation of high density development being proposed.

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.





XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


 

 

 

 

 

 

Columns

Six Tips To a New Year and a New You in 2017

drmikenewpic

By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …

Investing in the Family Stock

Smith0035

Family relationships are usually not considered under the rubric of “investments”. Yet, the personal gain and loss from family relationships is much more significant than economic return from stocks and bonds. Taking time out to relate to a person without …

Choosing a Different Lens

moore-sobelnewmug

We have all heard, “A picture’s worth a thousand words,” maybe even said it aloud while perusing old photo albums or scrolling through Facebook timelines. Sometimes words fall short of adequately describing an emotion encapsulating a distinct moment. Pictures fill …

Freedom Park

freedom park

A great name for a great place, this public space shows us – in my opinion – what’s best about Leesburg, Loudoun County and our country. Freedom Park – just off the Dulles Greenway on the South side of Town …

The Grim Reaper and the Great Barrier

grimreaper

(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]

Pearl Harbor

flag

By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …

Early Returns: How U.S. Markets Reacted to the Presidential Election

Smith0035

On November 8, 2016, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump won a closely contested election for president of the United States. Late on election night, when it became evident that Trump was likely to win, despite consistently trailing in the polls, …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

Calendar

January 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
December 26, 2016 December 27, 2016 December 28, 2016 December 29, 2016 December 30, 2016 December 31, 2016

Family New Year’s Eve Celebration

 January 1, 2017

New Year's Day Musikabend

Restore & Renew
January 2, 2017 January 3, 2017 January 4, 2017 January 5, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 6, 2017 January 7, 2017

Core Purpose, Core Practice Yoga

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 January 8, 2017
January 9, 2017

AUDITIONS - SEUSSICAL

 January 10, 2017 January 11, 2017

Beale Street Puppets: Dig Those Dinosaurs

 January 12, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 13, 2017 January 14, 2017

THE IMMORTALS

 January 15, 2017

Come Paint with Us at Breaux Vineyards
January 16, 2017 January 17, 2017 January 18, 2017

Virginia Opera: Deep River- The Marion Anderson Story

 January 19, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 20, 2017

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

 January 21, 2017

DANNY KNICELY CONCERT

 January 22, 2017
January 23, 2017 January 24, 2017 January 25, 2017 January 26, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 27, 2017 January 28, 2017 January 29, 2017
January 30, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 1, 2017 February 2, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 3, 2017 February 4, 2017

CHINESE NEW YEAR EVENT

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 February 5, 2017
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

Steady and NoBull

Lifestyle

Help Joseph … and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

4 Jan 2017

blueridge2

Blue Ridge Middle School’s PTO is seeking help with its drama department, working diligently on the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat. The children in the show are enthusiastic and very talented. And, the school has a long history of first class productions with recent shows such as The Lion King, which won 11 National Youth Arts Awards …

(Be the first to comment)

Remembering George Kakouras

4 Jan 2017

blueridge2

Georgios “George” Evangelos Kakouras, of Purcellville passed away on December 22, 2016. Born on February 22, 1938 in Gorianades, Greece he was the son of the late Evangelos and Elizabeth Kakouras. Kakouras came to the United States from Greece in 1955 at the age of 17. He began working for his late uncle Nick Fragakis at the White Palace Restaurant …

(Be the first to comment)

Remembering Carrol Baker Crim

4 Jan 2017

blueridge2

Carroll Baker Crim, Sr. of Purcellville, died in his home December 25, 2016. Crim was born on September 25, 1920, the son of the late William M. and Mary E. Crim. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Giant Food before retiring. He also served as deacon at St. Paul’s Church.

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Grief and Greed

blueridge2

By Matthew Parse What would drive a single individual to cause so much emotional stress and financial burden on hundreds, if not, thousands of families? What would drive the Town …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

blueridge2.jpg

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

blueridge2.jpg

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

Vote No To the Minor Special Exception

catesbyproposal

We are a group of Loudoun County citizens who will be adversely affected if the board grants a special exception for the Catesby Farm property at your upcoming meeting. You …

It’s Our Right

catesbyproposal

On December 6, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a “Minor Special Exception” proposal we submitted earlier this year concerning our Catesby Farm property. Unfortunately, our limited …

View From the Ridge

Broken Promises, Hidden by a Six-Foot Berm

blueridge2

By Andrea Gaines On August 9, 1825 at the age of 69, French military officer the Marquis de Lafayette was honored in Leesburg by former President James Monroe. The French-born …

Around Virginia

Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

barbaracomstock

Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …

(Be the first to comment)

Man Killed Walking To Gas Station on I-95

police_tape

Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …

(Be the first to comment)

Warner Introduces Bill To Help Wells Fargo Victims Get Their Day in Court

blueridge2

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation to give Wells Fargo customers who were victims of a fraudulent account scheme their day in court. The bank was involved in a scandal this year after it was revealed that Wells Fargo employees secretly …

(Be the first to comment)

Sports

Deadline Extended for Purcellville Sports Funding Application

4 Jan 2017

basketball

The Town of Purcellville has extended the deadline to apply for the Annual Sports League Funding. The new deadline is January 9 at 5:00 p.m. Applicant organizations must serve the Town of Purcellville area, have citizens of the Town of Purcellville as players, and provide a letter to the Town …

(Be the first to comment)

WHS Varsity Gymnastics Takes First Place in Season Opener

4 Jan 2017

The Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics squad outscored teams from Loudoun Valley, Riverside, Park View and Forest Park high schools to take first place at its season opener at LVHS on Wednesday, December 7. Woodgrove sophomore River Stone also won first place in the individual all-around.

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009