County Releases Interactive Development Map

The Loudoun County Department of Planning and Zoning has released an interactive countywide mapping system that will be of use to real estate developers and others. The initial phase of the map concentrates on residential development. Dubbed the Existing and Potential Development tool, it provides information on the existing use of structures and parcels, the location and number of housing units within residential projects that are approved but not completed, as well as ones that are completed, and the remaining residential potential of vacant parcels, as well as parcels not developed to their full potential, and approved projects that have not been completed.

The County said in a release that the mapping system “can be used for land use, capital facilities, and transportation planning purposes, as well as fiscal, demographic, and market analysis.” It said that it will also be useful for “land use scenario planning initiatives such as Envision Loudoun, the County’s effort to develop a new comprehensive plan.”

In the coming months, the map will also include non-residential projects. The mapping system can be accessed through www.loudoun.gov/DevelopmentMap. The information in the present map is current as of July 2016, and will be updated quarterly starting this January. It is clear that the site was not designed for the casual observer.

It notes up front that, “The tool is complex and contains a large quantity of data. It is strongly encouraged that you refer to the help documentation before using the tool. The app is best used on a tablet or desktop.”??

The map was developed at the behest of the Board of Supervisors, which in January 2015 directed the staff to determine the housing-development potential in Loudoun under the County’s current land-use plan. The staff presented the results of its work to the Board in October.