Deadline Extended for Purcellville Sports Funding Application

The Town of Purcellville has extended the deadline to apply for the Annual Sports League Funding. The new deadline is January 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Applicant organizations must serve the Town of Purcellville area, have citizens of the Town of Purcellville as players, and provide a letter to the Town from the IRS confirming the organization’s tax exempt status in order to be eligible for funding. Priority consideration will be given to sports teams from Purcellville that have an open participation policy where all players are allowed to play.

There is $5,200 allocated in the FY 2016 – 2017 budget. Applications can be found on line at www.purcellvilleva.gov/fundingapplication. Please send your application to, Town of Purcellville, Annual Sports League Funding, 221 S. Nursery Avenue, Purcellville, VA 20132 or e-mail mscoggins@purcellvilleva.gov.