Remembering Carrol Baker Crim

Carroll Baker Crim, Sr. of Purcellville, died in his home December 25, 2016.

Crim was born on September 25, 1920, the son of the late William M. and Mary E. Crim. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Giant Food before retiring. He also served as deacon at St. Paul’s Church.

He is survived by two sons Carroll, Jr. and wife Margaret of White Post, VA; Newton W. and wife Connie of Clearbrook, VA; two step sons, Gary Cooper of Purcellville and Aubrey of West Virginia; one daughter Dorthey E. Poland and husband Clinton of Round Hill; and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, first wife Nellie P. and second wife Doris V.; two brothers and four sisters; two grandsons and one great grandson.

The family received friends on Wednesday December 28 and interment followed at Lovettsville Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Christian Community Church at St. Pauls, 12623 Harpers Ferry Road, Purcellville, VA 20132.