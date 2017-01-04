Remembering George Kakouras

Georgios “George” Evangelos Kakouras, of Purcellville passed away on December 22, 2016. Born on February 22, 1938 in Gorianades, Greece he was the son of the late Evangelos and Elizabeth Kakouras.

Kakouras came to the United States from Greece in 1955 at the age of 17. He began working for his late uncle Nick Fragakis at the White Palace Restaurant in Purcellville, and later partnered with John Pilalas there. In 1982 he started George’s Plaza Restaurant in Purcellville, where it is currently owned and operated by his son Nick.

George was an active and dedicated member of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Winchester, where he served as a Chantor for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Department for fifteen years, the Purcellville Business Association and the Purcellville Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Maria Kakouras of Purcellville; two sons Van Kakouras (Cindy Laughlin) of Roanoke; Nick (Mary) Kakouras of Hillsboro; two daughters Elizabeth (Andrew) Chiarel of Lexington, SC; Bessie (Tony) Linkous of Purcellville; nine grandchildren Martha, Maria, Emily, Donny, George, Maria, Peter, Evva, and Georgia; and two sisters and one brother of Greece.

Visitation was held on Monday, December 26, at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville. Burial took place in the Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis of Leesburg, for their wonderful care and concern during his illness. Also, they would like to thank the community for their ongoing love and support over the years. George will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22602.