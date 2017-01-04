Help Joseph … and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Blue Ridge Middle School’s PTO is seeking help with its drama department, working diligently on the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat.

The children in the show are enthusiastic and very talented. And, the school has a long history of first class productions with recent shows such as The Lion King, which won 11 National Youth Arts Awards under the direction of Dolly Stevens.

The school is also dedicated to advancing each child’s academic career in addition to cultivating absolutely super creativity. All performers must maintain high grades to remain in the play.

Businesses can help the school by:

Advertising in the production’s Play Bill.

Becoming a play sponsor.

Making a generous donation.

Show dates are:

Friday, February 24 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 – 2:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to James Willis at jameswillis75@comcast.net, or call or text 601-862-1402 for further details.