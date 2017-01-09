LCSO Arrests Suspect in Robbery in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery and three larcenies in the Ashburn area.

Kwame Adjei, 18, of Ashburn, was charged with felony robbery and three counts of grand larceny in connection to multiple incidents in Ashburn that occurred on December 12 and 26, 2016, and January 2, 2017.

In two of the cases the suspect met with an acquaintance and asked to use their cellphone. The suspect would then take the phone and flee the area. During the incident on December 26, 2016, the suspect met the victim while at the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. The suspect asked to see the victim’s phone so he could make a phone call when the two were walking from the plaza in the area of the Ashburn Village Boulevard. The suspect then assaulted the victim and displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet before fleeing the area.

On January 3 at 4:00 p.m. the LCSO Rapid Response Unit and patrol deputies located Adjei in the stairway of the 44000 Block of Silkworth Terrace, Ashburn. As deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Adjei was served with his warrants and an additional charge of Obstruction of Justice. He is being held the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.