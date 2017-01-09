Aldie House Fire Displaces Four Residents

Just after 9:00 a.m. January 7, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at a residence on Snickersville Turnpike. The initial caller reported fire and smoke in the garage and was advised to evacuate.

Fire and rescue crews from Middleburg, Philomont, Brambleton, Aldie and Fauquier County were dispatched to in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike for the structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find significant fire coming from the garage area of the two story single family home and the residents located safely outside. Additional resources were requested bringing fire and rescue units from Hamilton, Moorefield, Leesburg, South Riding and Metropolitan Washington Airports-Dulles to the scene. Due to the rural area, additional tankers were needed to facilitate rural water operations. The Medical Ambulance Bus was also requested to provide a rehab area for personnel out of the cold climate.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack to knock down the bulk of the fire. Due to the large amount of fire, command staff carefully monitored the structure for potential collapse hazards while crews operated. Fire and rescue units remained on scene for an extended amount of time checking for hot spots and performing overhaul operations to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene conducting their investigation. Damage estimates are still being assessed but the four residents will be displaced. Firefighters were fortunate to have rescued the family’s pet pig “pebbles” from the home, returning it safely to its owners. There were no injuries to civilian or firefighters resulting from this incident.

