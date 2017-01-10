LCSO Warns of Rash of Firearms Stolen from Vehicles

A recent rash of thefts of firearms from vehicles in Loudoun County has the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reminding residents to store and secure their firearms responsibly.

Since November 2016, fourteen firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles throughout the county with a majority of the vehicles either being left unlocked or showing no signs of forced entry.

“This poses a great risk to the community,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. “Gun owners should properly secure and store their firearms in safe locations,” added Sheriff Chapman.

In light of these cases, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit is offering residents several tips for deterring thefts from vehicles:

KEEP YOUR VEHICLE LOCKED. Most stolen items are taken from vehicles that are left unlocked.

Remove all items from your vehicle, including garage door openers, when not in use. When you cannot do this, put the items out of sight (inside a lockable glove box or trunk). If your vehicle has an integrated garage door opener, please try to park your vehicle in the garage.

If you have to leave a firearm in your vehicle, use a secured lock box and take the ammunition/magazine with you and out of the vehicle.

Park inside your garage, if available, and keep the garage locked. Or, try to park your vehicle near or under an illuminated area.

Report suspicious activity immediately by calling the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 703-777-1021.

In an effort to assist gun owners with properly securing their firearms, the agency is providing free gunlock safety kits donated through Project ChildSafe, a nationwide firearms safety education program.

Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable style gunlock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in your home.

The safety kits will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis at each of the following locations Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building

803 Sycolin Road

Leesburg, VA 20175

Dulles South Public Safety Center

25216 Loudoun County Pkwy.

Chantilly, VA 20152

Eastern Loudoun Station

46620 East Frederick Dr.

Sterling, VA 20164

University Station

45299 Research Pl. #100

Ashburn, VA 20147

Western Loudoun Station

47 W. Loudoun St.

Round Hill, VA

To find your nearest Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office station, visit http://sheriff.loudoun.gov/findmystation ;