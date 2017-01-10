Woodgrove Grabs First at Glory Days

The Woodgrove Varsity Gymnastics took first place in the red division of the Glory Days Invitational at Park View High School on Saturday, January 7. Woodgrove competed against Rock Ridge, Potomac Falls, Loudoun Valley and Heritage high schools. Host team Park View came in first in the lower blue division.

Woodgrove sophomore River Stone placed second on vault and bars, fourth on beam, fifth on floor and third all around. Senior Sarah Snare placed first on floor, fourth vault, sixth on bars and fourth all around; freshman Jodi Snare placed sixth on vault.

The team’s home meet, which was postponed due to the snow on Thursday evening, January 5, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24. The team’s next competition will be on Saturday, January 14, at an invitational in Harrisonburg, followed by a conference match-up on Wednesday, January 18, at Heritage High School in Leesburg.