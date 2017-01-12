Hugh Forsythe Appointed Interim Leesburg Town Council Member

Mr. Forsythe will serve until a special election is held November 7, 2017.

At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on the dais for the remainder of the organizational meeting and work session that followed.

Mr. Forsythe retired from the United States Air Force in 2006 at the rank of Major General. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Mr. Forsythe is a command pilot with over 4,500 hours of military flight time and 18,000 hours of civilian flight time. Following his Air Force career, Mr. Forsythe flew for United Airlines, Air India and a number of corporate and charter companies. He is currently an Operations Controller for United Airlines and consults with Bye Aerospace, Inc. on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle development. Mr. Forsythe was previously the Director of Operations for Potomac Flight Charter, located at the Leesburg Executive Airport. He is on the board of Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers and has served on the planning committee for the annual Leesburg Airshow. Mr. Forsythe and his wife, Judy, have lived in Leesburg for 20 years.

“I am looking forward to serving the residents of Leesburg to the best of my ability,” Mr. Forsythe commented following his appointment.