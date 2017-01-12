LCSO Investigating Hit and Run Crash Involving Loudoun County School Bus

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash involving a school bus on Evergreen Mills Road near Black Branch Parkway.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road when the driver of a southbound cement truck struck a northbound Loudoun County Public School Bus with students aboard. The driver then left the scene in the truck, which is described as being red and white in color.

There were 54 students on the bus, two students are being treated for minor injuries. The crash caused minor damage to the bus.

The students on the bus were transported to a second bus to continue on to school.

The roadway was closed for approximately for 45 minutes.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash, or if you witnessed the crash and have not spoken to law enforcement, you are asked to contact Sgt. R. Gessner at 703-777-1021.