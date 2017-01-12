Historian Rich Gillespie Speaks on Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape

The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced an event in conjunction with the Purcellville Library on January 29, at 2:00 p.m,. which will feature Rich Gillespie, Historian Emeritus of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, speaking on the “Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape.”

The stories are all from the personal experiences of long-time local historian and teacher Rich Gillespie, or from close friends and history associates that have shared their experiences with him. They illustrate a nice selection of Loudoun’s history and show off key pieces of the county’s historical landscape you may want to visit—if you should be so bold.

The program will be in the upstairs fireplace room of the library, 220 E. Main Street, Purcellville, VA 20132. Reservations are not required. There is no admission fee.