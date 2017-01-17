Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of January 10, 2017

01/05/2017 – 04:00 p.m. 900 Blk. Harvest View Ct. Peddler Complaint

A citizen reported a solicitor going door to door seeking donations for military members. The solicitor was located but did not have proper documentation from the town and was asked to desist until the proper licensing was acquired.

01/08/2017 – 01:25 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Larceny

Complainant reported that a ring had been stolen from her apartment. There were no signs of forced entry and the incident is under investigation.

01/09/2017 – 10:36 a.m. 400 Blk. E. Loudoun Valley Dr. Larceny

The property manager of a house under foreclosure reported that appliances had been removed from the home. A possible suspect has been developed and the incident is under investigation.

01/10/2017 – 4:52 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 18th St. Destruction of Property

Complainant reported that her property was damaged. Extra patrol was added to the neighborhood.

01/10/2017 – 4:30 p.m. 200 Blk. Misty Pond Terrace Landlord Tennant Dispute

The complainant reported that he allowed a friend to stay with him for several weeks and now wants that person to leave. The complainant was advised what procedures to follow to evict the person. The guest stated that she would try to leave in the next 48 hours.

01/10/2017 – 6:47 p.m. 100 Blk. Dominion Terrace Civil Dispute

The complainant needed civil advice in reference to the terms of a lease and eviction procedures.