Ida Lee Spring NFL Flag Football Registration Filling Fast

Deadline for the House League registration is February 13.

Registration for the Spring 2017 NFL Flag Football League at Ida Lee is currently open and filling fast. We are excited to offer again two great leagues: Ida Lee NFL Flag Football House League and the Ida Lee NFL Flag Football Elite League.

The Ida Lee NFL Flag Football House league continues to grow and this season will be made up of six age groups: 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-16 year old divisions. Teams will be selected and formed through a draft process after players’ skills have been evaluated at the player evaluation days on February 25 and 26. All players will be outfitted in NFL jerseys. Each team will play up to 7 regular season games, followed by playoff games to determine division champions. To register, visit www.idalee.org or contact the front desk at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368. Registration ends on February 13.

The Ida Lee NFL Flag Football Elite League returns this spring and will consist of four divisions: 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, and 18 and under. The Elite League is a competitive league made up of teams of 7-10 players that are formed by themselves and must include an adult head coach. This league will also follow NFL Flag Football rules. The Elite League is a great off-season program for tackle football players working on their skill development and flag football tournament teams looking for high caliber competition as well as recreational athletes looking for a more competitive outlet. The Elite League will provide players with premier competition on some of the best flag football fields in the area. Cost per team is $800 and includes NFL Team Jerseys, up to 7 regular season games, playoffs and practice space. Registration ends on March 1, 2017. For questions or to register contact Andrew Kim, League Manager at 703-771-2778 or akim@leesburgva.gov.