Ida Lee Spring NFL Flag Football Registration Filling Fast

Deadline for the House League registration is February 13.
Registration for the Spring 2017 NFL Flag Football League at Ida Lee is currently open and filling fast. We are excited to offer again two great leagues: Ida Lee NFL Flag Football House League and the Ida Lee NFL Flag Football Elite League.
The Ida Lee NFL Flag Football House league continues to grow and this season will be made up of six age groups: 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-16 year old divisions. Teams will be selected and formed through a draft process after players’ skills have been evaluated at the player evaluation days on February 25 and 26. All players will be outfitted in NFL jerseys. Each team will play up to 7 regular season games, followed by playoff games to determine division champions. To register, visit www.idalee.org or contact the front desk at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368. Registration ends on February 13.
The Ida Lee NFL Flag Football Elite League returns this spring and will consist of four divisions: 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, and 18 and under. The Elite League is a competitive league made up of teams of 7-10 players that are formed by themselves and must include an adult head coach. This league will also follow NFL Flag Football rules. The Elite League is a great off-season program for tackle football players working on their skill development and flag football tournament teams looking for high caliber competition as well as recreational athletes looking for a more competitive outlet. The Elite League will provide players with premier competition on some of the best flag football fields in the area. Cost per team is $800 and includes NFL Team Jerseys, up to 7 regular season games, playoffs and practice space. Registration ends on March 1, 2017. For questions or to register contact Andrew Kim, League Manager at 703-771-2778 or akim@leesburgva.gov.
(All ages) Ring in the New Year with a family-friendly celebration featuring entertainment and party favors for everyone, refreshments and simple party crafts, photo booth and more! Then countdown to “midnight” at the end of our party --- and parents can still get home in time to watch the festivities in Times Square.
Tickets: $10 Adults or $35 Family of 4 or more
Register on Webtrac beginning November 12th!
An afternoon of classical music—spirituals, Lieder, Bach, Robert Burns—hosted by the Schiller Institute, with community singers and instrumentalists. Start the New Year with beauty and truth for a new era! First of a series. Free. Donations welcome. Leesburg Volunteer Fire Co., Station 1 (Flame Room), 215 W. Loudoun St., Leesburg, Tel. 703 297 8368
Loudoun Valley Yoga
In the midst of creating an unforgettable holiday season, we often struggle to find time to slow down and take care of ourselves. Join us for a replenishing practice designed to release the stress of the season and make space for a fresh new year. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Discussion of the anatomical purpose of the abdominal muscles and specific yoga poses which relate to each abdominal group. 75 Minutes of lecture/discussion and 75 Minute Yoga Practice. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Main Street Theater is looking to cast about 20 youth and 35 adults for SEUSSICAL.
The production dates are May 5-7 and 12-14,2017
Rehearsals will start Monday March 6 in the evenings from 6-9pm at local facilities. There will be no rehearsals over spring break April 10-14. Main Street does not rehearse on weekends. The final 2 weeks before opening, nightly rehearsals are required unless a school function interferes
(Ages 2 & up) The past is alive with prehistoric performers! May we introduce our Extinct Entertainers? Elvis- Saurus and Ted Pterodactyl lead in the Fossil Follies with our Madcap Mesozoic Marionettes! Silly is the word for this show, with colorful dinosaurs everywhere!
(Ages 10 & up) Selections to include Rock, Soul, Contemporary, R&B, Jazz Standards and originals by the members. The Immortals are a group made up of the best music students at Loudoun Music Instruction.
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class! We have paired up with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and a cozy atmosphere. Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine & light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
~For more information and to make a reservation click here~
Be a witness to Ms. Anderson’s incredible journey for her rise to a pre-eminent spot among the world’s concert artists in spite of racial attitudes of the times, which she met with courage, grace and determination. . Presented in partnership with Virginia Commission for the Arts. Pay at Door $8.00 All Seats
(All ages) Don’t miss this hilarious show full of laughs for the entire family. A group of talented performers take suggestions from the audience to create wacky scenes and funny improv games. If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway? you’ll love Last Ham Standing…the other comedy meat! www.franklinparkartscenter.org
Performing music from their upcoming CD, set to release in June, featuring Danny Knicely, Will Lee & John Flower in three part harmonies, hot instrumentals, and even a couple a cappella numbers. Danny and John are both Known for their work with David Via and Corn Tornado in the early 2000’s, while Danny and Will released a well received duet album in 2006 called Murders Drownings and Lost Loves, but the three first performed together as part of the award winning Magraw Gap in the mid-1990’s. This “meetings of musical minds” is not to be missed. Tickets can be reserved at dannyknicely.com or info@dannyknicely.com or purchase at the door.
Tickets: $20.00 All Seats in advanced, $25.00 at the Door
(All ages) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster, wear the lucky colors gold, brown and yellow, enjoy arts and crafts, solve Lantern Tiger Riddles and enjoy refreshments and entertainment. This program is also a reception to celebrate the opening of our yearly Youth Art Show. 263717-01 $10.00 per person 263717-02 $35.00 – family of four or more
(Ages 16 & up) Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents “Moonlight and Magnolias”- 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind. It’s just not working. So he sends for screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming. He locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.
Subscriptions and tickets are now on sale for five upcoming concerts, the Waterford Concert Series announced. All concerts begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in the Waterford Old School auditorium, 40222 Fairfax Street in Waterford. The concert series begins March 19 with the St. Lawrence String Quartet, known for exalted performances and joyful connection with audiences. First violinist Geoff …
The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced an event in conjunction with the Purcellville Library on January 29, at 2:00 p.m,. which will feature Rich Gillespie, Historian Emeritus of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, speaking on the “Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape.” The stories are all from the personal experiences of long-time local historian and teacher Rich Gillespie, or from close …
Blue Ridge Middle School’s PTO is seeking help with its drama department, working diligently on the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat. The children in the show are enthusiastic and very talented. And, the school has a long history of first class productions with recent shows such as The Lion King, which won 11 National Youth Arts Awards …
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …
Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …
The Woodgrove Varsity Gymnastics took first place in the red division of the Glory Days Invitational at Park View High School on Saturday, January 7. Woodgrove competed against Rock Ridge, Potomac Falls, Loudoun Valley and Heritage high schools. Host team Park View came in first in the lower blue division. …
