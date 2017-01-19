Upcoming Waterford Concerts Feature St. Lawrence String Quartet and Four Other Acts

Subscriptions and tickets are now on sale for five upcoming concerts, the Waterford Concert Series announced. All concerts begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in the Waterford Old School auditorium, 40222 Fairfax Street in Waterford.

The concert series begins March 19 with the St. Lawrence String Quartet, known for exalted performances and joyful connection with audiences. First violinist Geoff Nuttall and colleagues examine a Haydn masterpiece, Op. 20. No. 5, (their Haydn Discovery program, perfect for an intimate space), then perform the work whole. The concert ends with Beethoven’s sublime Quartet in A minor, Op. 132. The quartet was founded in Canada, has an ongoing residency at the Spoleto Festival USA, is the ensemble-in-residence at Stanford, and wins praise from critics around the globe.

Red Priest, a British baroque quartet on a U.S. spring tour, arrives April 23, with Cape Breton violinist David Greenberg as guest artist. Red Priest is the only early music group to be compared to the Rolling Stones, the Marx Brothers and the Cirque du Soleil. Their Viva Baroque program intersperses Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with a gorgeous array of works by 17th and 18th Century composers from all over Europe. Early Music Today said, “…(Red Priest is) sure to introduce a new audience to baroque music.”

A Waterford favorite, Best of Levine returns May 21 with headliner Ariel Horowitz, violin, a Levine graduate now getting rave notices at the start of her international career while she studies with Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho at Juilliard. Outstanding Levine Music faculty and student competition winners (some very young) join her. This annual family concert is free to all students.

On September 24, Ying Fang, now a principal soprano at Met Opera, gives a recital of arias and other works to be announced. A New York Times music critic called her “a star in the making.” Besides major roles at the Met, Ying Fang will sing Susanna in Opera Philadelphia’s Le Nozze di Figaro this spring. Recent solo recitals at Alice Tully Hall in NYC and in the Kennedy Center in DC won her accolades. Critic Anne Midgette (Washington Post) said this about Wolf Trap Opera’s Guilio Cesare: “The lyrical soprano Ying Fang… dazzled as a fashion-plate Cleopatra.”

The season ends November 12 with the Trio from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Three leading string players, Arnaud Sussman, violin, Paul Neubauer, viola, and David Finkel, cello, perform a showcase of Essential String Trios by Beethoven, Penderecki and Mozart. Many music lovers believe the string trio is even more demanding for performers than the string quartet.

Generous sponsors and donors allow ticket prices to be kept low. Subscribers receive a 25% discount over single ticket prices, priority seating and invitations to a reception with performers. Subscriptions are $125 adult for five concerts, $45 for students; children 12 and under free. Single tickets are $35 adult, $15 student for all concerts except Best of Levine ($20 adult, students free). For more information, including donor benefits, and ticket purchase visit www.waterfordconcertseries.org, or call 571-510-0128.