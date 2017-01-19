Loudoun Animal Services Says Adoptions Up, Euthanasia Rate Down

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is celebrating a successful 2016 having saved more than 2,100 animals – more than in any other year in the agency’s history. Department of Animal Services Director Nina Stively credits policy and programmatic changes that helped increase adoptions and improved the health and welfare of shelter pets.

“While the results of the internal policy changes have been dramatic in terms of the number of adoptions in 2016, all the changes in the world could not have helped us save 2,132 animals if the people of Loudoun weren’t on board,” said Stively, who has been director of LCAS since September of 2015. “Volunteering, fostering, donating, adopting; lifesaving takes a village- or in this case a county- and we are so fortunate to be surrounded by a community of compassion.”

Other notable successes in 2016 include: