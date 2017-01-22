Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of January 17, 2017

01/12/2017 – 02:26 p.m. 400 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle

The complainant reported that a family member had taken her vehicle without permission. The family member returned with the vehicle a short time later but the complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

01/12/2017 – 09:37 p.m. 400 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Crisis Intervention Call

The complainant had concerns about the mental health of a family member and had obtained an emergency custody order from the court. The person was taken into custody without incident and transported to a mental health facility for treatment.

01/13/2017 – 04:00 a.m. 100 Blk. Newkirk Ct. Check the Welfare

Police were called to the scene for a check the welfare of a juvenile who was refusing to go home because of domestic issues. Child Protective Services was contacted and allowed the juvenile to stay at the residence of a family friend while the allegations of the juvenile were investigated.

01/15/2017 – 03:03 a.m 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Narcotics Violation

Police were called to the scene of a noise violation and located narcotics in plain view at a residence. The incident is under investigation.

01/16/2017 – 12:58 p.m. 600 Blk. Glenmeade Circle Larceny

The victim reported that a watch valued at $900 was missing from the residence. There were no signs of forced entry and the theft may have occurred over the past three months. The incident is under investigation.

01/16/2017 – 06:18 p.m. 100 Blk. Ivy Hills Terrace Computer Harassment

The complainant reported that her teenage daughter’s computer had been hacked and unknown suspects are attempting to harass and extort information from her. The incident is under investigation and the suspects(s) have been traced to outside of the country.

01/17/2017 – 08:00 a.m. 100 W. Main St. Larceny

A business owner reported that merchandise from his store had been stolen over the course of several days. The incident is under investigation.

01/17/2017 – 11:21 p.m. 400 Blk. S. 32nd St. Domestic Dispute

Police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute between several family members. No assault(s) took place but one member was intoxicated and arrangements were made to have one of the parties leave for the night and be escorted by a sober family member.