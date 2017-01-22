LCSO Deputy Charged with Assault in Maryland

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was served a citizen obtained summons and protective order in Maryland in connection with the alleged assault of a female acquaintance.

Deputy Patrick Campbell, 28, turned himself over to members of the Frederick County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office on January 18.

The reported assault occurred on January 13. The citizen obtained summons for 2nd degree assault and the protective order were issued on January 17 by a Frederick County Commissioner.

Deputy Campbell, a 6-year veteran of the agency, works in the Courts and Corrections Division. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.