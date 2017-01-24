Woodgrove Gymnastics Hosts Home Meet

Woodgrove High School’s Varsity Gymnastics team will host a five-team meet on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will face teams from Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare, co-captains for the team, will be honored during the meet. The home meet was originally scheduled for Jan. 5 but was postponed due to icy conditions.

The Wolverines competed a conference meet at Heritage HS on Wednesday, January 18 and took first place over Heritage, John Champe, Loudoun County, and Riverside high schools. Five Woodgrove gymnasts placed in individual competition: Erin Keane (3rd on beam); Dani Kimbrough (tied for 6th on vault); Jodi Snare (6th on bars, 5th on vault, 6th all-around); Sarah Snare (tied for 6th on vault, tied for 5th on floor, 5th on bars, 4th on beam and 5th all-around); and River Stone (4th on bars, 3rd on vault, 2nd on beam, tied for 2nd on floor, and 3rd all-around).

On Saturday, January 21, Woodgrove was one of 14 teams competing at the Aloha Invitational at Patriot High School in Nokesville, VA. The Wolverine team took fourth place in the navy division. In the individual competition, River Stone placed 4th on bars and floor, 3rd on vault, and 3rd all-around. Jodi Snare placed 5th on vault.

The home meet on January 24 will wrap up the Wolverines’ regular season competition schedule. The team will then compete in the conference championships at Freedom High School on Monday, January 30.

Photo: Courtesy of Woodgrove High School Gymnastics, Sophomore River Stone competes floor at Patriot High School’s Aloha Invitational