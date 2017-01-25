LCSO Seeks Assistance to Identify Suspect in Burglary on Grubstake Farm Lane

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have released home surveillance video of a residential burglary to help identify a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from the home.

Around noon on January 10, an unknown male drove up to a home in the 37500 block of Grubstake Farm Lane near Purcellville and knocked on the front door. After waiting a short period of time to determine if anyone was home, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. The suspect left the scene with a rifle.

The surveillance video of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving can be viewed at http://sheriff.loudoun.gov/GrubstakeFarmBurglary The suspect is described as a Black male with a mustache. He left the scene in a four door white sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. Sheffer of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-737-8203 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.