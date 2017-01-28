Emerick Elementary Nominated As a National Blue Ribbon School

Emerick Elementary has been nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was established in 1982 to honor America’s most successful schools. Emerick is one of seven 2017 Virginia nominees for this award. The Virginia Department of Education selects nominees based on the eligibility criteria required by the United States Department of Education. “High performing” is defined by the superintendent of each state, but at a minimum means: Performance for all tested students in both reading and mathematics must be in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state. For each of the school’s subgroups, the performance of all tested students in reading and mathematics must be in the top 40 percent of all schools in the state. Emerick now begins an application process that will end when the Secretary of Education announces the Blue Ribbon honorees in September.

The last Loudoun County Public Schools to receive the Blue Ribbon designation was Belmont Station Elementary in 2011. Other LCPS schools that have received this award include Meadowland Elementary (2003), Leesburg Elementary (2005) and Lincoln Elementary (2010).