Eileen Boeing Selected to Be Leesburg’s Next Clerk of Council

Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler has announced that Eileen Boeing will be joining town staff as Clerk of Council.

Boeing is currently the Director of Customer Support for Zodia Aerospace. Previously, she served as Operations Coordinator for the Town of Purcellville, where she provided staff support to the Town Council as well as several of the Council’s sub-committees and advisory boards.

“We are delighted to have Eileen join the Town of Leesburg,” Mr. Dentler commented. “Her strong customer service and business process improvements background in the private sector, along with her previous local government experience, really made her stand out from the other candidates. We are looking forward to having her on board next month.”

Boeing’s first day with the Town will be Tuesday, February 21. She replaces long-term clerk Lee Ann Green who left the Town in December 2016 after nine years as clerk to take the Chief Deputy Clerk position with Prince William County.