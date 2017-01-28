Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of January 19, 2017

01/19/2017 – 05:52 p.m. 37000 Blk. Sutton Dr. Vehicle Tampering

Several vehicles that had been left unlocked were entered and ransacked but nothing was reported to have been taken. The Purcellville Police reminds citizens to please lock their vehicles and eliminate these crimes of opportunity.

01/19/2017 – 08:30 a.m. 100 Blk. Ivy Hills Terrace Larceny from Auto

The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) had entered her vehicle and stolen her wallet. The incident is under investigation.

01/19/2017 – 12:00 p.m. 200 Blk. Misty Pond Terrace Check the Welfare

Police were called to the scene to check the welfare of a child in need of services. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and removed the child from the home.

01/21/2017 – 01:35 p.m. 300 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Narcotics Violation

Police were called to the scene to investigate a group of suspicious individuals. They were determined to be in possession of narcotics. They were turned over to school staff and charges will be placed.

01/23/2017 – 11:29 a.m. 600 Blk. Greysands Ln. Civil Complaint

The complainant needed advice as to how to proceed with eviction procedures for a roommate that they need to remove from her home. The eviction procedure was explained to the complainant.

01/24/2017 – 10:36 a.m. 200 Blk. N. 21st St. Theft

A business owner reported that a dump trailer had been stolen from the parking lot of the business. The trailer was entered as stolen in a nationwide police database and the incident is under investigation.

01/24/2017 – 12:23 p.m. 300 Blk. Crossman Ct. Runaway

A parent reported their daughter had left the home. She was located a short time later and returned home.

01/25/2017 – 06:44 p.m. 36000 Allder School Rd. Destruction of Property

A truck belonging to the Loudoun County School system had been damaged in the parking lot.

01/25/2017 – 05:27 p.m. 100 Blk. Kirkbridge Ct. Destruction of Property

The complainant reported that his truck had been damaged sometime overnight. The incident is under investigation.