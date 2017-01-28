Bluemont Fair Seeks Logo Design

Organizers of the 48th annual Bluemont Fair to be held September 16 and 17 in historic Western Loudoun County have invited artists of all ages and abilities to submit designs for consideration for this year’s logo.

The theme this year is “Haying”. Hay has been grown, harvested, and used since the first farmers came to Bluemont in the early to mid-1700’s, and can still be seen in all of its forms – growing, cut and drying, and baled – in the fields around the village. The theme is deliberately broad so that artists can interpret freely. Designs could reflect the act of haying, hay fields, the animals who eat/use hay, hay bales, pitchforks and other hay-related tools, or anything else that touches on hay and haying.

Multiple entries from individual artists are permitted. Submitted designs should be rendered simply and with minimal color to facilitate replication on Bluemont Fair’s distinctive poster, t-shirt, mug, etc. Artists should include a brief biography for inclusion in publicity, and contact information. The selected artist’s name will be printed on the poster and his or her work acknowledged in the fair brochure and publicity.

Artwork should be mailed to: Bluemont Fair Logo/Poster Design Competition, P.O. Box 217 Bluemont, Virginia, 20135 and must be postmarked by April 2. Individuals requesting return of their submission should also include a self-addressed, stamped mailing receptacle. For further information or to arrange for in-person delivery of an entry, call 540 554-2367.