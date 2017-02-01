Wildlife Ambassadors Continues with Educational Programs

Parrots and opossum and snakes, oh my! All kinds of animals can be found at Wildlife Ambassadors in Purcellville. Since 1996, the organization has been presenting educational wildlife programs for schools, libraries, birthday parties, and special events.

The collection of animals has come to Wildlife Ambassadors from other area animal rescues, county animal shelters, wildlife rehabilitators, and individuals. One of the oldest ambassadors, Oliver, a green wing macaw, was donated to Wildlife Ambassadors in October of 2000 by the Rainforest Café restaurant in Tysons Corner. He has become one of the most popular ambassadors over the years. His size is impressive, and he can crack a Brazil nut in three seconds!

Several opossum and other native wildlife have been transferred to the program from area wildlife rehabilitators. The raccoon Sophie was the most memorable animal that came from a wildlife rehabilitator. She and her family had been knocked out of a tree during a hurricane, and she was the only one to survive. Her fall at such a young age caused damage to a hind leg. She was transferred to Wildlife Ambassadors, and after care, she ended up in a nearby raccoon sanctuary where she is living with other raccoons.

Although most programs are presented in schools and libraries, Wildlife Ambassadors does a lot of special events. The animals have made appearances at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival, the Loudoun County Fair, and First Night celebrations in Leesburg and Warrenton. The programs cover different habitats, animal adaptations and survival skills, and wildlife conservation. Some of the most popular programs are Rainforest Rescue, Creepy Crawlies, Amazing Animals, and Wildlife in Winter.

Through Rainforest Rescue, students learn about the beauty and importance of tropical rain forests through gorgeous parrots, a huge Argentinian tegu, tarantulas, and a red footed tortoise. At the end of the assembly, the students are able to make a difference with the Adopt An Acre program – which donates a portion of the program fee to protect rain forest land. The students get to research, and vote to decide on the geographic area of rain forest they wish to protect. Their school receives a certificate from the Center for Ecosystem Survival.

For more information, go to www.wildlifeambassadors.org or call 571 252-0036.