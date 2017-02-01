Hillsboro Planning More Big Changes

By Amanda Clark

After recently expanding its boundaries, Hillsboro is set to initiate more changes for the community. At a Hillsboro State of the Town community breakfast and open house January 28, residents discussed what is in the offing.

The largest of the planned projects is the complete revamping of Main Street, which commuters know as Rt. 9. Some 16,000 vehicle trips make their way on Main Street each day, through the center of the hamlet. The aim of the reconstruction is to help drivers travel at reasonable speeds, while also providing parking areas, sidewalks, and raised crosswalks. Presently, construction is slated to begin in 2019, and be completed by late spring 2020. But the Town is working to accelerate the timetable.

Aside from a planned Post Office with its own zip code, the other major project is a new water and sewer system. By Fall of next year, Hillsboro residents will be able to drink the tap water without boiling it first.

Joining other residents at the January 28 breakfast were members of the Town Council, as well as Catoctin Supervisor Geary Higgins, Blue Ridge Supervisor Tony Buffington, Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, and Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.



Photo (l to r): Catoctin Supervisor Geary Higgins, Center – Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, Congresswoman Barbara Comstock and Blue Ridge Supervisor Tony Buffington