7th Annual Loudoun Grown Expo, February 27

Loudoun celebrates the best of what it grows and makes this month with the 7th Annual Loudoun Grown Expo, Saturday, February 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bush Tabernacle in Purcellville.

Businesses represented will include the county’s many wineries, farms, breweries, community supported agriculture, artists and more.

With over 30 vendors for this year’s expo, there will be plenty to eat and lots of things to sample, taste and purchase – from wines to beers to fine foods, including sandwiches, local sausages and coffees. Artisans represented will include wood turners, painters, jewelers and potters. The expo will also feature author Tonya Royston, Cannon’s Baseball, Tree of Life Ministries and business sponsors.

Admission is $2 per person or $3 per family. Residents living within Town limits are free. Parking is available in Town public parking areas, Emerick Elementary School and the Loudoun Valley Community Center – all within walking distance of the Tabernacle.

Hope to see you there.