BRMS Brings Joseph’s Technicolor Dreams To Loudoun Audiences

What do you get when you combine a simple and timeless tale of love, betrayal and redemption … a rock legend named Elvis … a boy with the power to interpret dreams … and local children exploring their delightfully unguarded dramatic abilities under an award winning director?

Find out by attending any one of seven upcoming performances of Blue Ridge Middle School’s production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – produced by Dolly Stevens, sponsored by the BRMS PTO and running February 24 through March 5.

With captivating characters such as Joseph and brothers Reuben, Simeon and Judah – and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber – Technicolor Dreamcoat is a drama-lover’s work of art, a concert piece that over the years has evolved into a celebrated musical.

As Stevens relates it, Webber wanted to use a lot of musical styles in Dreamcoat – including country western, calypso, rock and roll, French bistro and everything in between.

With masterful choreography, and wonderful costumes and sets, the production will be nothing if not visually stunning and thoroughly professional. Stevens wanted a pit band, for example … and she got it, through a rare combination of professionals and student musicians.

All the children will, as always, steal the show. Hailing from Blue Ridge Middle School and four different local elementary schools, there are 48 BRMS students and 12 younger students in the production.

Stevens gives a big shout out to Jacquelyn Volker, costume designer and Greg Powell, set designer. As a parent, Powell had such positive past experiences with BRMS, that he wanted to help again, said Stevens. Gretchen Lamb is returning for her second year as the production’s choreographer. Also involved the production is Catina Anderson – photographer, part of the scenic crew and assisting with the choreography. Notably, each production crew is also staffed with parents who have volunteered to help pull the show together.

“Parents are an integral part of the process, and I could not do what I do without them,” said Stevens. “In requiring the parents to be involved behind the scenes … it becomes a shared memory.”

Including 10 National Youth Awards, accolades that recognize dramatic excellence in youth as well as the adults who work with them. In this category, Stevens shares with her students a National Youth Award for Best Ensemble, a National Youth Award for Best Leading and Supporting Actors and a National Youth Award for Outstanding Production.

“The diversity of the music, the many elements, attracted me to this show,” said Stevens. “There are some who take a simplified approach to producing a middle school musical … but I am not one of them.”

Thank you Dolly – ahead of time – for the dramatic beauty you bring to Loudoun County, and thank you, kids for the sweet star power we’ll all enjoy in your upcoming production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Performance & Admission Details: Tickets can be purchased on-line at http:/brms.ticketleap.com/joe. Or e-mail BRMSplay@gmail.com. On-line ticket sales will close at midnight the night before each show. Tickets are $10 for all ages. Fri., Feb. 24 and Sat. Feb. 25 at 7:30 PM, Sun. Feb. 26 at 2:30 PM; Fri., Mar. 3 at 7:30, Sat. Mar. 4 at 2:30 and 7:30 PM, Sun. Mar. 5 at 2:30 PM (the final show).



