Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk To Deliver State of the Town Address

On Wednesday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m., Mayor Kelly Burk will deliver her first annual State of the Town address. The address will take place in the Council Chamber on the second floor of the Leesburg Town Hall, 25 West Market Street. The public is encouraged to attend.

Mayor Burk’s address will be broadcast on the Town’s local government access cable channel, Channel 67 on Comcast and Channel 35 on Verizon FiOS. In addition, the address will be streamed live from the Town website at www.leesburgva.gov/webcasts. The video will be archived and available for on-demand viewing at the same web address.