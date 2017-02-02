Love In All of Its Forms … Ain’t It Grand

Americans exchange hundreds of millions of cards on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The National Retail Federation estimates that we will spend some $20 billion to mark the day and demonstrate to friends and family how much we love them – on what marketers call “Love’s Holiday.” Love. It’s a big deal.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Fido

Valentine’s Day is not just about human love. Three percent of people give a Valentine’s Day gift to their pets and other animals, spending some $680 million a year.

And, Valentine’s Day is popular with charitable causes, too – an important fundraising opportunity for everything from the local children’s hospital to organizations that promote fair trade (in chocolates and flowers) to groups that advocate for the homeless.

But what is this thing called love … and how do we know that “love” is what we are feeling?

The Most Complicated of Emotions

People in love relationships are apt to evaluate the strength of their love based on what or how much they or the other person invests in that relationship – and that includes how much money they spend.

But, the way we show our love has a very idealistic side, too. As the old Beatles song says:

Say you don’t need no diamond ring and I’ll be satisfied, Tell me that you want the kind of things that money just can’t buy.

I don’t care too much for money,?‘Cause money can’t buy me love.

So, what is this thing called love? How does it show itself? And, what are some of the finer points about the history behind this day and our most sacred love traditions?

Surveys show that people go into love relationships with very high hopes and lofty expectations. But, those surveys also show that love is based on another person’s goodness. People value the goodness they see in themselves; and, when they see those same values in another, they experience love for that person.

Love’s Traditions & Origins

Emperor Claudius II did not want Roman men to marry during wartime. A bishop named Valentine refused the emperor’s orders, and married people in secret. Valentine was jailed and eventually executed for his actions, an injustice that many see as one of the origins of Valentine’s Day.

It was also a man who started the Valentine’s card tradition. Charles, Duke of Orleans, was imprisoned in the Tower of Loudoun after being captured in the Hundred Years War. “Je suis Deja d’amour tanne ma tres doulce Valentinee … “ (I am already sick of love, my very gentle Valentine), Charles wrote to his wife in the year 1415. It was later recognized as the first Valentine’s Day card.

Let’s Get Physical

Love is, of course, associated with the human sex drive, but romance and long-term partnerships serve us, too. Romance helps us focus on our love object and develop connections recognized as special. And, those long-term partnerships provide us with a sense of security. But, the parts of the brain related to love and attractiveness are highly-evolved.

It’s not just an instinctual or emotional reaction that draws us to love someone, but, an intricate reasoning process that tells us something about the intentions of others. “He’s a man I think I can trust to do right by me,” a woman might tell her mother. Clearly, love is not just something that feels good to us, but also something that enhances our quality of life … maybe even our odds of survival.

Do Animals, Love?

It is unknown whether animals experience romantic love, say researchers.

But, studies show that animals are attached to their owners in ways that go beyond seeing them as a source of food, shelter, and protection.

Researchers describe the relationship between horses and humans as something akin to an “interspecies co-being.” Horses and humans have changed and evolved to be a better fit for each other physically as well as emotionally. It is equine science’s belief that horses relate to people as individuals, and that people do the same. If a horse could talk, it might say “I get along with Jane, but I absolutely adore her sister Frances!” Cats are more aloof – more distant and less demonstrative in their affection and closeness. But?dogs, however, are the kings and queens of the interspecies love relationship. Dog owners stick with their canine ‘til the end … because they know the dog would do the same for them. Dogs, in fact, have been shown to have a primitive understanding of human distress – assuming the role of caretaker, for example, when a person is crying.?While cats are generally seen as more aloof than both dogs and horses, they still show preferences for individuals unrelated to factors such as which human provides the food.?Finally, animal pairs that have spent a lot of time together often change their behavior when one of them is in need, taking over when their “love” is suffering from illness or incapacity, for example.

Ah … love … animal or otherwise … ain’t it grand.