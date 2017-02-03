Hillsboro Charter Academy Accepting Applicants For Board Of Directors

Hillsboro Charter Academy, Loudoun County’s new community-run, non-profit public charter school, is seeking directors to join its governing board. The tuition-free public charter elementary school, open to children from across Loudoun County, offers a hands-on learning environment where Project Base Learning focuses on the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) disciplines.

Hillsboro Charter Academy’s mission includes the commitment to “being a small community-run school of choice for the children of Loudoun County where students are nurtured as individual in a hands-on learning environment with lessons designed to enhance problem solving, critical thinking and collaborative learning.”

The school’s current all-volunteer Board of Directors is expanding from nine to 11 members. “The new members,” according to Board President Rebecca Baldwin Fuller, “will have an opportunity to help shape the exciting future of this fledgling school, which has already had a significant impact with its unique and innovative academic setting.” Fuller said the Board is seeking new members with business management skills and fundraising knowledge and experience in the area of non-profit or educational institutions.

Monthly meetings, with additional committee membership and participation in special projects are anticipated for all members of the Board of Directors.

Letters of interest with a resume should be submitted to the attention of Board President Fuller either via email at HillsboroCharter@gmail.com or by mail to:

Hillsboro Charter Academy

Board of Directors

37110 Charles Town Pike

Hillsboro, VA 20132