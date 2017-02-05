Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of January 26, 2017

01/26/2017 – 06:44 p.m. 17000 Blk. Hilltop Dr. Domestic Dispute

Husband and wife involved in a domestic dispute. No assaults took place and both parties agreed to stay in separate parts of the house for the night.

01/26/2017 – 08:17 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Destruction of Property

The complainant reported that the window on his vehicle had been shattered. The incident is under investigation and may be related to other similar cases in town.

01/27/2017 – 12:00 p.m. 200 Blk. Heaton Ct. Assist other Agency

Police were called to the scene to assist Loudoun County Child Protective Services in interviewing a family in need of services.

01/27/2017 – 06:36 p.m. 400 Blk. Wordsworth Circle Domestic Dispute

Police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute between a parent and her son. On police arrival, the son had calmed down and services were provided to the family.

01/28/2017 – 07:19 p.m. 37000 Blk. Perkins Ct. Fraud

A citizen reported a fraud that had occurred and is under investigation.

01/29/2017 – 04:53 p.m. 200 Blk. Misty Pond Terrace Warrant Service

A Police Officer on patrol observed a subject that was wanted for failing to appear in court. Carrie Chienyuen, a 42 female from Purcellville, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until bail was satisfied.

01/28/2017 – 09:30 p.m. 700 Blk. E. Main St. Verbal Threats

The complainant reported that an acquaintance had made verbal threats towards him at his place of employment. The incident is under investigation.

01/29/2017 – 09:00 p.m. 200 Blk. Grassy Ridge Terrace Destruction of Property

A citizen reported that property was damaged at his residence. This incident is related to several other destruction of properties throughout town that are under investigation and two juvenile suspects have been identified and charged with multiple counts of destruction of property.

01/29/2017 – 09:30 p.m. 400 Blk. E. Main St. Destruction of Property

Seating at a bus enclosure had been damaged. This is related to other similar property damages in town.

01/30/2017 – 11:39 a.m. 400 Blk. J St. Fraud

The complainant reported that someone tried to fraudulently obtain his information over the phone. He did not disclose any personal information and contacted police.

01/31/2017 – 08:08 p.m. 800 Blk. Candleridge Ct. Larceny

The complainant reported that money had gone missing after a new roommate had moved into the residence. The incident is under investigation.

01/31/2017 – 03:23 p.m. 800 Blk. Kinvarra Pl. Identity Theft

A citizen reported that he had been contacted by a credit monitoring service and advised that unknown suspect(s) had opened a credit account using his information. The incident is under investigation.

02/01/2017 – 11:24 a.m. 800 Blk. E. Main St. Larceny

A business reported that tires had been stolen from the business. The incident is under investigation.