LCSO Releases Video of Attempted Robbery at Subway on Oakgrove Road

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of an attempted robbery Monday night at a Subway restaurant in Sterling.

The suspect is seen on the video entering the restaurant on Oakgrove Road around 9:45 p.m. on February 6 and brandishing a firearm. The suspect jumps over the counter and demands cash from an employee. After a brief confrontation, the suspect left the store empty-handed. The employee was not injured during the incident. The video of the incident can be viewed here.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a mask, gloves and a plaid shirt. He was also wearing a hat with a glossy style orange or red brim. The attempted robbery was reported to law enforcement on February 7.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.